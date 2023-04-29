Benchmark Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $200.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.55.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

