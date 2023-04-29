T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Raymond James

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $143.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

