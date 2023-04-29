SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $51.03.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,280,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $227,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,424,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

