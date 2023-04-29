Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Sleep Number Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $22.55 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.18%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

