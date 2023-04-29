Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.19 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 234,233 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

