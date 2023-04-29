Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $91.38 on Friday. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.