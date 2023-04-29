Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.38.
Teradyne Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $91.38 on Friday. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24.
Insider Activity at Teradyne
In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradyne (TER)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.