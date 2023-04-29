Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $229.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $229.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.91. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $207.16.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $1,029,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,568 shares of company stock worth $39,270,486. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

