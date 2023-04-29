Avidity Biosciences’ (RNA) Reiterates Rating Reaffirmed at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA opened at $12.40 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,886.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.82%. Equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,121 shares of company stock valued at $336,584. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

