Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given New $3.90 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.73.

SGMO opened at $1.47 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

