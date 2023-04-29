PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $67.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $37,051.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,498.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,002 shares of company stock worth $6,903,168. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics



PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.



