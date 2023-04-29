SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of SSNC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

