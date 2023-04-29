Rajendra K. Talluri Buys 5,000 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,301,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Enovix Stock Up 2.7 %
ENVX stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth $40,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
