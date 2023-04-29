Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Acquires A$52,048.48 in Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 236,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$52,048.48 ($34,931.87).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 230,000 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$50,600.00 ($33,959.73).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 29,023 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$6,385.06 ($4,285.28).

On Monday, March 13th, Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 65,990 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$15,177.70 ($10,186.38).

On Thursday, February 23rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 578,181 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,199.82 ($85,369.01).

Freelancer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Freelancer

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

