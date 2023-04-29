Insider Buying: Associate Global Partners Limited (ASX:APL) Insider Purchases A$73,125.00 in Stock

Associate Global Partners Limited (ASX:APL – Get Rating) insider Jason Billings purchased 292,500 shares of Associate Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,125.00 ($49,077.18).
Jason Billings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Jason Billings purchased 107,500 shares of Associate Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,800.00 ($17,315.44).
Associate Global Partners Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 35.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.
About Associate Global Partners
Associate Global Partners Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It manages large cap, mid cap, small cap, micro cap, and income focused mandates for its institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Contango Asset Management Limited and changed its name to Associate Global Partners Limited in November 2022.
Further Reading
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Associate Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associate Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.