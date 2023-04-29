Sang Young Lee Purchases 7,000 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $93,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,359,191 shares in the company, valued at $18,158,791.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Sang Young Lee acquired 600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $10,980.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Sang Young Lee acquired 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $18,300.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Sang Young Lee purchased 5,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $127,610.00.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

PCB opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 471.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 251.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

