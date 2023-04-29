Piper Sandler Lowers Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $48.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.75.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after buying an additional 57,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,734,000 after purchasing an additional 108,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

