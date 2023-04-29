StockNews.com Lowers Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Inogen had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inogen will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Inogen by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 31.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

