Raymond James Trims Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Target Price to $66.00

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 136,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 115,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

