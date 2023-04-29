Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KRUS. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.17.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $752.61 million, a PE ratio of -984.43 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

