Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Short Interest Update

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shift Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFT opened at $1.44 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Maruthi Jd Venkata bought 41,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,630.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,840.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 214,567 shares of company stock worth $275,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 1,005.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 211,044 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 82.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

