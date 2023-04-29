Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBAN. TheStreet cut Colony Bankcorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Shares of CBAN opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $17.36.
In related news, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,444.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,523 shares of company stock valued at $73,576. Company insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
