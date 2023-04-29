Investar Holding Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Investar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Investar had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 million.

Investar Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Investar stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.

Investar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Insider Transactions at Investar

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $50,679.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,581.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,107 shares of company stock valued at $91,564. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 5.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

