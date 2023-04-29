Oppenheimer Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $15.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.48. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS.

Biogen Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $304.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

