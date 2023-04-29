Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $7.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.46. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $125.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average is $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.70. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,789 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.