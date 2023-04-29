Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Sells $513,604.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, February 10th, Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $192,303.75.

On Monday, January 30th, Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $613,500.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.