Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

