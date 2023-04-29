Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 1.0 %

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth about $629,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

