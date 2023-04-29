CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CCLP opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.94. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.