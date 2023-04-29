Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
BIOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Price Performance
Biocept stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Biocept has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
