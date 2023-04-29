Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BIOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Biocept has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

