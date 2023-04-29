Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

RBCN stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

