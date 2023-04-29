MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MIXT stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.99.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $152,589.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,631,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 172,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $56,966.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,502,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,953.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $152,589.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,631,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,983,239 shares of company stock worth $1,291,353. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

