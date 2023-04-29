SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIVB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.47.

SIVB stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.47.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $4,446,718. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

