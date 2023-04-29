SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIVB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.47.
SVB Financial Group Price Performance
SIVB stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.47.
Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.