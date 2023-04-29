ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Up 2.5 %

RWLK stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 355.09%. Equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 102,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $80,657.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,963,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,270.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

