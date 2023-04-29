CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
CalAmp Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of CAMP opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.01. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.68.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.
