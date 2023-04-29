CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CAMP opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.01. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 93.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 91,125 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 1,034,181 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 785,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

