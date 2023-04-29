AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. AXT has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.09.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,977 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AXT by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 417,483 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AXT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

