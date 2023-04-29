Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.9 %

MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.