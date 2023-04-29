Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.