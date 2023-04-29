Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

