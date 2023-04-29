First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $248.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $255.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.28.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $182.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.48. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $221.88.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

