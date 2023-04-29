Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

ENSV stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.