Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

