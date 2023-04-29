Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.15.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $238.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

