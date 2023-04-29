Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.92.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alteryx has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $71.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The company had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

