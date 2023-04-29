Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.15.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

TSCO stock opened at $238.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

