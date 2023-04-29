Jefferies Financial Group Raises BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $42.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRBR. William Blair assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.25.

BRBR stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,144,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,177,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,102,000 after purchasing an additional 569,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,739,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

