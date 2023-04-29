Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWNK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

TWNK stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,939,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 286,437 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $12,433,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.