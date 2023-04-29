Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.46, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

