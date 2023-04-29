Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $354.31.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $317.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.96. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 168.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

