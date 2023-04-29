Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $56.04 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

