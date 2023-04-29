Parallel Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 776.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,940,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 759,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 96,451 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,861,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 247,945 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VUSB opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

