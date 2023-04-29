Parallel Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $168.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average is $171.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

